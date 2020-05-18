Realme Narzo 10 first sale in India today: Check price, specifications, features

The first sale of Realme Narzo 10 begins in India at 12 pm on May 18. The budget smartphone was unveiled earlier in May after a couple of postponed launch events due to the nationwide lockdown.

Realme Narzo 10 series comprises of two new smartphones, namely the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A

Narzo 10 sale, price and storage details

Realme Narzo 10 sale is scheduled to begin at 12 pm via the Realme India website and Flipkart. The budget smartphone has been launched in a single 4GB + 128GB storage variant and is priced at Rs 11,999. It comes in two colour options — That White and That Green.

Narzo 10 specifications, features

Realme Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a 720*1600 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a water-drop notch on top, resulting in an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Realme Narzo 10 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C.

Narzo 10 has four camera sensors on the back. There is a 48MP f/1.8 primary lens, an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide sensor, and two 2MP lenses for depth and macro. For selfies, Narzo 10 offers a 16MP front camera

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, GPS / AGPS, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/, etc. For securely unlocking the device, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support.

Realme Narzo 10 runs on Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box.