App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme Narzo 10, 10A launch event on May 11: Everything you need to know about the budget smartphones

Both the smartphones were previously scheduled to launch on March 26, which was then postponed to another cancelled event on April 21 due to the nationwide lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme will launch its Narzo series in India on May 11. The company has sent out e-invites for the online launch and confirmed the new launch date for the Narzo 10 and 10A in India.

The Narzo launch event will be hosted online at 12.30 pm on May 11 on Realme’s YouTube and other social media channels.

Realme has confirmed that it will launch two smartphones under the new Narzo series, namely the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. Both the smartphones were previously scheduled to launch on March 26, which was then postponed to another cancelled event on April 21 due to the nationwide lockdown.

Close

Realme Narzo 10A and Narzo 10 specifications

related news

The microsite on Realme India’s website confirms some key Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A specifications.

The Narzo 10 will feature a 48MP quad-camera setup, whereas the Narzo 10A will have a triple-camera setup. The Narzo 10 series is also confirmed to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with fast-charging support.

Further, the devices will sport a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch on top, resulting in an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The company has confirmed the ‘latest processor’ for gaming, which is speculated to be a MediaTek Helio G80 chip.

Going by the teased specifications, we can expect the Narzo 10 series to be a budget offering from Realme and priced below the Realme 6 series.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 7, 2020 12:37 pm

tags #gadgets #Realme #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Maharashtra Congress bears travel expenses of 4,627 migrant workers

Maharashtra Congress bears travel expenses of 4,627 migrant workers

Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore ex gratia for constable who died of COVID-19

Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore ex gratia for constable who died of COVID-19

Coronavirus lockdown | 70% Indian firms still have cash to pay employees for next 2 months: EY report

Coronavirus lockdown | 70% Indian firms still have cash to pay employees for next 2 months: EY report

most popular

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: Andhra CM reaches Vishakhapatnam, to visit those affected

Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: Andhra CM reaches Vishakhapatnam, to visit those affected

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.