Realme Narzo 10, 10A launch event on May 11: Everything you need to know about the budget smartphones

Realme will launch its Narzo series in India on May 11. The company has sent out e-invites for the online launch and confirmed the new launch date for the Narzo 10 and 10A in India.

The Narzo launch event will be hosted online at 12.30 pm on May 11 on Realme’s YouTube and other social media channels.

Realme has confirmed that it will launch two smartphones under the new Narzo series, namely the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. Both the smartphones were previously scheduled to launch on March 26, which was then postponed to another cancelled event on April 21 due to the nationwide lockdown.

Realme Narzo 10A and Narzo 10 specifications

The microsite on Realme India’s website confirms some key Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A specifications.

The Narzo 10 will feature a 48MP quad-camera setup, whereas the Narzo 10A will have a triple-camera setup. The Narzo 10 series is also confirmed to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with fast-charging support.

Further, the devices will sport a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch on top, resulting in an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The company has confirmed the ‘latest processor’ for gaming, which is speculated to be a MediaTek Helio G80 chip.

Going by the teased specifications, we can expect the Narzo 10 series to be a budget offering from Realme and priced below the Realme 6 series.