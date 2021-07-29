MARKET NEWS

Realme MagDart launch on August 3, likely to support Realme Book, Realme Pad

Much like Apple MagSafe, the Realme MagDart will attach to the back of the phone for charging the device.

Moneycontrol News
July 29, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST

Realme has confirmed the launch of its new MagDart charging technology. The Oppo sin-off brand will unveil the magnetic charging tech on August 3. The first Realme phone to feature its MagDart charging tech is likely to be called Realme Flash.

Realme has already teased the design of the Realme Flash, which is similar to the leaked design renders. The smartphone will sport a curved display with a hole-punch cutout. The phone will draw power from the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device will sport a triple-camera system on the back. It has a large camera cutout, likely for the primary camera, coupled with two other sensors. 

The images also reveal the box-shaped magnetic charger attached to the back of the device. The charger will likely include a fan to compensate for the heat generated. There is no word on the fast charging speed at the moment. It is expected to be faster than Apple’s 15W magnetic charging solution. The company will also launch another puck-shaped coil, similar to the MagSafe coil.

Tipster Mukul Sharma also claims that Realme MagDart will support multiple devices and not just smartphones. The tipster claims that the charging solution will support Realme’s upcoming laptop, the Realme Book, Realme Pad and other accessories as well.

There is no official word on the Realme Flash launch date at the time of writing this.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Jul 29, 2021 10:53 am

