    Realme launches Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G in India today: Here's where to watch the live stream

    The launch is scheduled for May 18, 2022 at 12.30 pm

    Moneycontrol News
    May 18, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Amazon/Realme)

    (Image Courtesy: Amazon/Realme)

    Realme is going to add two new phones—Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro 5G—in its already crowded Narzo 50 line-up in India. Realme has already launched the Narzo 50i, Narzo 50A, Narzo 50 and Narzo 50A Prime in the country.

    Where to watch the live stream?

    The live stream is scheduled for May 18, 2022 and will start at 12.30 pm. You can watch the stream on the brand's official Facebook page or you can watch it below.

    The Realme Narzo 50 5G series is also said to use the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and a vapour chamber with five layers cooling system for better heat dissipation. This will supposedly result in temperatures that are up to 10 degrees cooler compared to other Narzo phones.

    The Narzo 50 Pro 5G will also opt for a hole-punch camera cutout. The promo page for the Realme Narzo 50 5G series has also been set up on Amazon India.

    As per the promo page on Amazon, the Narzo 50 Pro 5G will have a FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. It has a peak brightness of 1000nits.

    There is an in-display fingerprint scanner on the phone, which can also be used to detect heart rate. Realme says that the phone will ship with eight unique unlock animations.

    The phone will use Kevlar speed texture on the back, which the company says has been inspired by racing cars. It's also the thinnest Narzo phone yet—7.99 mm thin and weighs 181g.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Android #MediaTek #Realme #Realme Narzo 50 5G #Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
    first published: May 18, 2022 11:06 am
