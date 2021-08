Realme India to launch first MediaTek Dimensity 810 powered smartphone soon

Realme India officially confirmed that it will bring the first MediaTek Dimensity 810 powered smartphone soon. The Dimensity 810 was unveiled a few weeks ago and will look to power more affordable 5G phones.



Another First has been added to the long list of #realme!

Our latest Smartphone will be featuring the World's First @MediaTekIndia Dimensity 810 5G Processor for an epic performance. Stay Tuned! pic.twitter.com/fFu7VZia5F — realme (@realmeIndia) August 30, 2021



Exclusive: Realme is soon going to launch its Narzo 50i in India.

Here are the colour variants and memory variants:

2GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB

Mint Green and Carbon Black.

Feel free to retweet.#Realme #Narzo50i

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 28, 2021

Realme didn’t confirm the name of the device or when it will be revealing the world’s first Dimensity 810 5G powered smartphone. The MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip was unveiled alongside the Dimensity 920 earlier this month.In a joint statement, Madhav Sheth, Realme and Realme India and Europe CEO said, “We are excited to announce that Realme is collaborating with MediaTek to bring in the world's first Dimensity 810 5G chipset enabled smartphone. This pushes the boundaries of innovation and re-affirms our commitment to make consumers future-ready. We are eager to provide our fans with incredible features and performance with cutting-edge 5G-enabled smartphones.”As of now, there is no confirmation as to which Realme phone will use the chipset. But Realme is rumoured to be working on the Narzo 50 series, with the Realme Narzo 50i tipped to launch in India soon.