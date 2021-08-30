Realme India to launch first MediaTek Dimensity 810 powered smartphone soon

Realme India officially confirmed that it will bring the first MediaTek Dimensity 810 powered smartphone soon. The Dimensity 810 was unveiled a few weeks ago and will look to power more affordable 5G phones.

Another First has been added to the long list of #realme!

Our latest Smartphone will be featuring the World's First @MediaTekIndia Dimensity 810 5G Processor for an epic performance.

Stay Tuned! pic.twitter.com/fFu7VZia5F