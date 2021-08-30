MARKET NEWS

Realme India to launch first MediaTek Dimensity 810 powered smartphone soon

Realme Narzo 50 series to launch soon alongside possible Realme Note 9 series.

Moneycontrol News
August 30, 2021 / 09:47 PM IST

Realme India officially confirmed that it will bring the first MediaTek Dimensity 810 powered smartphone soon. The Dimensity 810 was unveiled a few weeks ago and will look to power more affordable 5G phones.

Realme didn’t confirm the name of the device or when it will be revealing the world’s first Dimensity 810 5G powered smartphone. The MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip was unveiled alongside the Dimensity 920 earlier this month.

In a joint statement, Madhav Sheth, Realme and Realme India and Europe CEO said, “We are excited to announce that Realme is collaborating with MediaTek to bring in the world's first Dimensity 810 5G chipset enabled smartphone. This pushes the boundaries of innovation and re-affirms our commitment to make consumers future-ready. We are eager to provide our fans with incredible features and performance with cutting-edge 5G-enabled smartphones.”
As of now, there is no confirmation as to which Realme phone will use the chipset. But Realme is rumoured to be working on the Narzo 50 series, with the Realme Narzo 50i tipped to launch in India soon.
first published: Aug 30, 2021 09:04 pm

