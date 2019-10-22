Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth confirms 17 million active global users

Realme is making its mark across the globe with the company recently announcing 17 million global users with seven million added in the last 90 days alone.

Madhav Sheth, Realme India CEO, recently announced the figure through a tweet on his official Twitter account.

The company reached the 17-million mark a little over a year after launching its first smartphone in May 2018.



Where did the name "realme" come from?

Sharing one of the earliest realme ads of 2010.

Our global CEO Sky Li & I took forward this idea & created the tech lifestyle brand that 17+ million users are now loving globally.

This was the beginning of today's well known brand: #realme https://t.co/OLgQwnwdJd pic.twitter.com/7YwUVvgq1z

Sheth’s tweet underlined the seven million new customers Realme has got in the last 90 days and highlights that the 17 million count indicates the total number of active Realme users.

The company seems to have expanded its success beyond Indian and Chinese markets into the global territory.

Realme is currently one of the top five Indian smartphone brands alongside Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo and Oppo. The brand’s success in Indian markets has come from the variety of handsets Realme has delivered in the past year.

But it isn’t just sheer numbers, Realme has constantly delivered on the promise of value. The Realme X line up was the first to take the company into India’s above Rs 15K smartphone space.

The latest addition to the Realme X series comes in the form of the Realme XT, Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro.