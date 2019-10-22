App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 05:25 PM IST

Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth confirms 17 million active global users

The company reached the 17-million mark little over a year after launching its first smartphone in May 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme is making its mark across the globe with the company recently announcing 17 million global users with seven million added in the last 90 days alone.

Madhav Sheth, Realme India CEO, recently announced the figure through a tweet on his official Twitter account.

The company reached the 17-million mark a little over a year after launching its first smartphone in May 2018.

Sheth’s tweet underlined the seven million new customers Realme has got in the last 90 days and highlights that the 17 million count indicates the total number of active Realme users.

The company seems to have expanded its success beyond Indian and Chinese markets into the global territory.

Realme is currently one of the top five Indian smartphone brands alongside Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo and Oppo. The brand’s success in Indian markets has come from the variety of handsets Realme has delivered in the past year.

But it isn’t just sheer numbers, Realme has constantly delivered on the promise of value. The Realme X line up was the first to take the company into India’s above Rs 15K smartphone space.

The latest addition to the Realme X series comes in the form of the Realme XT, Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro.

The Realme X2 Pro is the company’s first to feature a flagship Snapdragon 800 series chip and marks another milestone for the company.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 05:25 pm

