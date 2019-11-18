Realme India CEO caught using an iPhone, says was testing the flagship

Apple’s iPhones have been a popular choice of smartphone for many, including CEOs from competitor brands. There have been multiple instances where top executives from rival companies have been caught using the iPhone, either in public or virtually. Recently, Realme India CEO was ‘caught’ using the iPhone.

Realme is currently gearing up for the launch of its flagship smartphone, the X2 Pro. The company is leaving no stone unturned for promoting the best features and top-of-the-line specifications of the Realme X2 Pro. However, this time around, the company’s CEO Madhav Sheth is in the news for using ‘Twitter for iPhone’.

Sheth was caught tweeting about an update related to the Realme 3 and Realme 3i from an iPhone. The tweet, which has now been deleted, shows a ‘Twitter for iPhone’ badge under it.

The Twitter police on the internet took a screenshot of the tweet before Sheth could delete it. It could be possible that someone from Sheth’s publicity team could have uploaded the tweet from an iPhone, if not Sheth himself.



Having used all the renowned flagship phones over the last few days. I can assure you that #realmeX2Pro is not just the #FastestChargingFlagship but also has many more category best features in the lot. #FasterSharperBolder

However, earlier today, Sheth tweeted that he has been using various flagship smartphones from competitor brands over the last few days. “Having used all the renowned flagship phones over the last few days. I can assure you that #realmeX2Pro is not just the #FastestChargingFlagship but also has many more category best features in the lot. #FasterSharperBolder," Sheth tweeted.

Tweeples are now questioning why was the original tweet deleted if Sheth was actually using the iPhone 11 Pro (as seen in the image), and other flagships for testing purposes.