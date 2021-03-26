English
Realme Holi Days Sale: Big discounts on everything from Smart TV's to a toothbrush

Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom and X50 Pro heavily discounted

Moneycontrol News
March 26, 2021 / 04:03 PM IST

Continuing the trend of big sales during Holi, Realme has now discounted several products in its portfolio. The sale will not last long, so you might want to hurry up and open the Realme online store in a new tab just in case.

Smartphones

Let us start with the Realme C series. The C15 Qualcomm Edition and the standard C15 (MediaTek edition) are both discounted. Realme has knocked Rs 1,000 off the sticker price for both the phones and the multiple variants. The C15 Qualcomm Edition now starts at Rs 8,999 and the normal C15 also now starts at the same price.

The Realme 7 and 7 Pro are also discounted during the sale. The 7 Pro now starts at Rs 18,999 and the Realme 7 costs Rs 13,999 with the discount. The Narzo 30A is also part of the sale but only gets a minute price cut of Rs 500 and can be nabbed for Rs 8,499. The Narzo 20 Pro sees a bigger discount and now starts at Rs 13,999.

The Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom are heavily discounted with the starting price of Rs 21,999 for Realme X3 and Rs 22,999 for X3 SuperZoom. The Realme X50 Pro is available for Rs 31,999 during the sale.

Smart TV’s

There are some good deals on Realme TV’s too with the 32-inch Smart TV now on sale for Rs 13,999. The 43-inch model sees its price reduced to Rs 22,999 and there is a great combo deal on 55-inch SLED 4K TV plus a soundbar for Rs 43,999.

Accessories

The Realme Watch has got a price cut of Rs 500 during the sale and is available for Rs 3,500. The Realme Buds Air Pro also get a similar price cut and are available for Rs 4,499. The Realme Buds Q are up for grabs for Rs 1,599. The Buds Wireless and Wireless Pro can also be bought for Rs 1,599 and Rs 3,499.

If you just want to annoy someone with a weird present, you can gift them a Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush for Rs 699 or the M1 Sonic Toothbrush for Rs 1,800. They will thank you later when they have pearly white teeth.
