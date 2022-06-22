Realme GT2 Explorer Master Edition launch confirmed to take place in July

Realme is gearing up to launch its first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset soon. The phone in question is touted to be the Realme GT2 Explorer Master Edition and company CEO Sky Li noted that the device will be among the first smartphones to use Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon chip that is based on TSMC’s 4nm process.

Now, Xu Qi Chase, the President of Global Marketing at Realme, recently narrowed down to the launch date of the Realme GT2 Explorer Master Edition to July 2022. According to a report by Playfuldriod, the launch date was mentioned in response to a fan on Weibo that was asking for a stylish, powerful smartphone within the CNY 3,000 (Roughly Rs 35,050) segment.

To recall, the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition featured a starting price of CNY 2,899 (Roughly Rs 33,400) when it launched in China in 2021. However, that phone used the Snapdragon 870 SoC, so it is highly unlikely that the Realme GT2 Explorer Master Edition will fetch a similar price tag.

Considering Realme is using the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC on the GT2 Explorer Master Edition, you can expect its price to fall closer to the Realme GT 2 Pro (Review). The Realme GT2 Explorer Master Edition was recently spotted on the Chinese certification website TENAA.

Realme GT2 Explorer Master Edition Expected Specs

The TENNA listing suggests that the upcoming Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will opt for a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint reader. We expect the phone to sport a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to the Realme GT 2 Pro. The phone is said to come with a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W or 150W fast-charging support.

The listing also reveals that the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will come with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB of RAM as well as 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage. The TENAA listing also suggests that the phone will feature a triple-camera setup on the back with two 50 MP sensors and a third 2 MP sensor. Additionally, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera on the front.