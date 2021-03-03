English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 SoC, Realme UI 2.0, 120Hz OLED Display launching tomorrow: All you need to know

The Realme GT launch event will take place on March 4 at 11:30 am (IST).

Moneycontrol News
March 03, 2021 / 03:50 PM IST

Realme is gearing up to launch its first Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone on March 4. The Realme GT will be unveiled at an event in China tomorrow, with a few firsts for the company.

While Realme is set to launch the smartphone tomorrow, several rumours and official teasers have already been revealed. The latest teaser confirms that the Realme GT will launch with Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. Realme announced its proprietary software back in September with dark mode, productivity enhancements, and more.

Realme UI also aimed to bring the overall software experience closer to stock Android. Realme has also announced a roadmap for older models that are being updated to version 2.0.  According to the company’s own testing, Realme UI 2.0 will improve resource utilisation by 45 percent, speed up response times by 32 percent and improves stability by 17 percent.

Realme_GT (1)

Previous teasers confirmed that the Realme GT will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. The phone will also feature an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate as well as an optional vegan leather back. The company has confirmed that the Realme GT’s price will start from or under CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 33,800).

Close

Related stories

Realme (1)

The Realme GT will be the first phone announced as part of the company’s dual flagship strategy. The phone is also expected to pack a 64 MP triple-camera setup on the back and could get Realme’s super-fast 125W UltraDart charging. The Realme GT launch event will take place on March 4 at 11:30 am (IST).
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Qualcomm #Realme #smartphones
first published: Mar 3, 2021 03:50 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.