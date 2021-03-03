Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 SoC, Realme UI 2.0, 120Hz OLED Display launching tomorrow: All you need to know

Realme is gearing up to launch its first Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone on March 4. The Realme GT will be unveiled at an event in China tomorrow, with a few firsts for the company.

While Realme is set to launch the smartphone tomorrow, several rumours and official teasers have already been revealed. The latest teaser confirms that the Realme GT will launch with Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. Realme announced its proprietary software back in September with dark mode, productivity enhancements, and more.

Realme UI also aimed to bring the overall software experience closer to stock Android. Realme has also announced a roadmap for older models that are being updated to version 2.0. According to the company’s own testing, Realme UI 2.0 will improve resource utilisation by 45 percent, speed up response times by 32 percent and improves stability by 17 percent.

Previous teasers confirmed that the Realme GT will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. The phone will also feature an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate as well as an optional vegan leather back. The company has confirmed that the Realme GT’s price will start from or under CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 33,800).

The Realme GT will be the first phone announced as part of the company’s dual flagship strategy. The phone is also expected to pack a 64 MP triple-camera setup on the back and could get Realme’s super-fast 125W UltraDart charging. The Realme GT launch event will take place on March 4 at 11:30 am (IST).