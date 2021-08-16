Realme GT series set to replace Realme X series, says Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme is gearing up to launch two new phones in its GT series in India on August 18. Realme has launched multiple devices in its GT series, including the Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme GT Neo, and Realme GT Master Explorer Edition.

These devices have been revealed in both the premium mid-range and flagship killer segments, a space previously occupied by Realme’s X series. Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme, recently told TechRadar that the “X will be replaced by the GT; so, the GT is the new X”.

Realme launched its first 4G and 5G flagships under its X series with the Realme X2 Pro and Realme X50 Pro, respectively. Other popular devices in the X series included the Realme X3 SuperZoom and the more recent Realme X7 series.



Disruption runs in our vein & we have stepped into 2021 with bigger and bolder dreams.

As we take our next leap to disrupt the premium segment with a true flagship experience, I am glad to announce that #realmeGT 5G with the latest SD888 will come at a never-seen-before price!

— Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) August 16, 2021

It is worth noting that this in no way changes the trajectory of Realme’s budget C series or affordable/mid-range number series, which includes the Realme 8 series. Over the years, Realme’s X series phones have been the highlight of the company’s smartphone offerings by providing excellent specs at never-before-seen prices ranging from Rs 20,000 all the way up to Rs 40,000.The trend will continue with the GT series, with Madhav confirming that the Realme GT 5G will costs more than Rs 30,000, while the Realme GT Master Edition slated to debut under Rs 30,000. In a recent tweet, Madhav hinted that the Realme GT 5G will be the most affordable Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone in India.