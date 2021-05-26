Realme GT Neo Flash Edition and Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition launched with Triple Cameras, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 4,500 mAh Battery

Realme recently revealed two new versions of previously launched smartphones in China. The Realme GT Neo Flash Edition and Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition brings a few modifications from their original variants, while also offering bold new colourways.

The Realme GT Neo Flash Edition is priced at CNY 2,499 (Roughly Rs 28,400) for the sole 12GB/256GB version, while the Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition costs CNY 1,799 (Roughly Rs 20,500) for the single 8GB/128GB model.

The Realme GT Neo Flash Edition is available in Final Fantasy, Geek Silver, and Hacker Black colours with a black stripe on the back. The Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition is available in Castle in the Sky and Black Clever Forest colour options.

Both phones are available for pre-order and will go on sale in China on June 1. However, there is no word on international availability just yet. Realme is set to launch the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition in India next week, which is set to be renamed the Realme X7 Max 5G.

Realme GT Neo Flash Edition Specs

The Realme GT Neo Flash Edition is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G SoC. The phone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone also sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate.

For optics, the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP Sony IMX682 sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the hole-punch camera cutout houses a 16 MP selfie shooter. The phone also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition Specs

The Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The phone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

For optics, the Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. Additionally, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera on the front. The phone also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support.