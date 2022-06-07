Realme GT Neo 3T with Snapdragon 870 SoC launched globally

Chinese phone maker Realme has expanded it GT phone portfolio with the launch of the Neo 3T. The phone is a rebranded version of the Realme Q5 Pro, which is a China-exclusive device.

Though not confirmed yet, Realme is expected to launch the GT Neo 3T in India sometime later.

Global Pricing

The base variant of the phone, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, has been priced at €469.99 (around Rs 39,000). The 8GB + 256GB variant costs €509.99 (around Rs 42,000). The phone will be sold in Yellow, White and Black colours.

Also Read: Realme Pad X with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 2K display and Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos launched

Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3T has a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display also has a peak brightness output of 1300 nits and comes with HDR 10+ support.

The smartphone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 mobile platform, which is paired with 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage.

On the back is a triple camera module with a primary 64-megapixel sensor, along with an 8-megapixel camera and 2-megapixel macro lens.

Also Read: Realme Pad Mini Review: An entry-level tablet that holds up well for education and entertainment

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The phone will ship with Android 12 and Realmi UI 3.0 skin.

Realme says that the phone has Vapor Chamber-based cooling that will keep the thermals in check. There is support for Bluetooth 5.2 and dual-band WiFi.