Realme GT Neo 3T India launch timeline, memory and colour versions leaked

The Realme GT Neo 3T made its global debut in Europe earlier this month. And while the Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to launch in India, no official timeline has been confirmed.

However, a support page for the Realme GT Neo 3T recently went live in India, hinting toward an imminent launch of the handset in the country. Now, 91mobiles has published a report suggesting that the Realme GT Neo 3T India launch will take place towards the end of June or during early July.

91mobiles learnt about the launch of the Realme GT Neo 3T in India from industry sources, while the report also notes the colour and memory versions of the device. The Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to come in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB memory configurations.

The Realme GT Neo 3T will be made available in Dash Yellow, Drifting White and Shade Black colour options in the country. We should get more details about the Realme GT Neo 3T launch in India soon. The Realme GT Neo 3T was unveiled in Europe with a starting price of €469.99 (around Rs 39,000).

Realme GT Neo 3T Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3T sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The phone will ship with Android 12 and Realmi UI 3.0 skin. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 mobile platform, which is paired with 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage.

On the back is a triple camera module with a primary 64-megapixel sensor, along with an 8-megapixel camera and 2-megapixel macro lens. The phone also features a 16 MP selfie camera. Realme says that the phone has Vapor Chamber-based cooling that will keep the thermals in check. There is support for Bluetooth 5.2 and dual-band WiFi.