Realme GT Neo 3T India launch confirmed during opening of company's flagship store in Ahmedabad

Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its GT series in India. The Realme GT Neo 3T is arriving globally on June 7, although a new report suggests that it will also be unveiled in India simultaneously or soon after the global launch.

Realme recently opened its first ‘global flagship’ store in India in Ahmedabad. However, during the opening of its flagship store, the company also gave customers a glance at the Realme GT Neo 3T.

From the images shared by MySmartPrice, the Realme GT Neo 3T looks like a rebranded version of the Realme Q5 Pro that was unveiled in China earlier this year. The design reveals that the Realme GT Neo 3T will be available in Yellow and White colours with a honeycomb design on the back.

We could also see the Realme GT Neo 3T unveiled alongside the Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Limited Edition, which was recently teased by the company’s CEO Madhav Sheth. An official launch date for the Realme GT Neo 3T in India is yet to be announced, although the phone is hitting international markets on June 7.

Realme GT Neo 3T Expected Specifications

The Realme Q5 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. The handset will sport a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme Q5 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support.

For optics, the Realme Q5 Pro will get a triple-camera setup on the back. It consists of a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the phone is equipped with a 16 MP selfie camera. The Q5 Pro will run on Android 12 with the Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.