Realme GT Neo 3T global launch confirmed, Snapdragon 870 SoC tipped

Realme has confirmed the arrival of a new smartphone in its GT series. The Realme GT Neo 3T is set to get a global launch soon. Realme is yet to reveal details about the GT Neo 3T, while an official launch date hasn’t been announced.

Realme recently took to Twitter to confirm the global launch of the GT Neo 3T. The Twitter poster does confirm that the Realme GT Neo 3T will have a hole-punch camera cutout on the left as opposed to the centre on the Realme GT Neo 3 (Review).

The Realme GT Neo 3T also has a power button on the right, although it doesn’t look like a fingerprint reader, which suggests that the upcoming device will opt for an in-display scanner. This means that the Realme GT Neo 3T will sport an AMOLED display.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3T with model number RMX3371 was spotted on the Geekbench benchmark database. The listing confirms that the GT Neo 3T will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 mobile platform. The phone will also come pre-loaded with Android 12.

Apart from the chip, the GT Neo 3T will feature 8GB of RAM by default, although the device may also be offered in a 12GB configuration. Other specifications of the Realme GT Neo 3T are yet to be revealed, although we should get more information soon.