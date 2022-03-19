Realme GT Neo 3 to feature dedicated chip to boost fps in games alongside MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC

The Realme GT Neo 3 is set to launch next week, on March 22. However, Realme has been teasing new details about the upcoming GT Neo 3 in the build-up to the launch date. In more recent news, Realme teased another chip that will debut alongside the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC on the GT Neo 3.

The Realme GT Neo 3 will feature a custom chip that will assist the Dimensity 8100 that will help the phone achieve stable frame rates in games and in certain cases consume less power. The chip will take in low frame footage and output a high frame rate version, similar to the MEMC feature seen on TVs and smartphones.

The chip can do motion interpolation up to 120 fps taking full advantage of the Realme GT Neo 3’s 120Hz refresh rate. This video displays how the new chip increases frame rates in games as Genshin Impact, one of the most demanding games on mobile, is shown running at 90 fps with interpolation enabled.

Realme seems to have taken a page out of iQOO playbook, as the brand first adopted the dual-chip strategy with the iQOO 7 and followed it up with the iQOO 9. However, this is the first time that a custom chip will be paired with a MediaTek SoC.

Additionally, the Realme GT Neo 3 will also feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage standards. The phone will support Realme’s proprietary 150W fast charging technology. The Realme GT Neo 3 will also sport a 120Hz AMOLED panel with a touch sampling rate of up to 1000Hz.

The Realme GT Neo 3 will also feature a triple-camera setup on the back, with presumably a 50 MP primary sensor. The phone will have a large 4129mm 3D tempered VC area for cooling. The reason for the phone’s unique finish is because it is the official phone used in the Honor of Kings national competition.