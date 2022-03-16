Realme GT Neo 3 to launch on March 22; 150W fast charging, Dimensity 8100 SoC confirmed

Realme GT Neo 3 India launch date remains unknown at the moment.

Realme GT Neo 3 launch date has been announced. The new premium smartphone from Realme will debut in China on March 22. Realme GT Neo 3 India launch date is expected to be announced soon after the company unveils the GT 2 series. Ahead of the official launch, Realme has dropped a new teaser confirming the design.

Realme GT Neo 3 launch date

Realme GT Neo 3 launch event will be hosted in China on March 22. The teaser poster confirms the device’s design, which shows the rear panel. The phone has a triple-camera setup on the back in a rectangular module that protrudes over the glass back. The phone will have vertical stripes below the camera module.

It is being rumoured that the phone has a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS support. There will be an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 5MP macro camera. For selfies, the phone will have a 32MP front camera. Realme has already confirmed that the phone will support 150W fast charging that will charge the 4500 mAh battery in 15 minutes. There is also another variant with a 5000 mAh battery and 80W fast charging support.

Realme GT Neo 3 is also confirmed to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The phone might sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. It will have a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. The device will run Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.