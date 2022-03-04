Realme GT Neo 3 key specifications leak online, could launch as early as April

The Realme GT Neo 3 was recently teased at MWC 2022. The Realme GT Neo 3 will succeed the GT Neo 2 and is expected to debut in the second half of 2022. While Realme has confirmed a few details about the GT Neo 3, most specifications of the device were unknown, until now.



realme GT Neo 3

•6.7" Full HD+ OLED panel

•10-bit, HDR 10+, 120Hz refresh rate

•Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC

•Rear Cam- 50MP (Sony IMX766) (OIS) + 8MP (UW) + 2MP (Tele Macro)

•Front Cam- 16MP

•4,500mAh battery

•150W UltraDart fast charging Launch in April — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 2, 2022

Freelance journalist Yogesh Brar recently shared a tweet leaking major specifications of the Realme GT Neo 3. While Realme VP and Head of Realme International Business Group Madhav Sheth has hinted at the GT Neo 3 debuting in the second half of the year, Brar’s tweet suggests that the device would be revealed as early as April.

Realme GT Neo 3 Leaked Specifications

The tweets suggest that the Realme GT Neo 3 will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ 10-bit AMOLED panel. The screen will feature a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The phone will also pack a 4,500 mAh battery and Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0 skin.

For optics, the Realme GT Neo 3 will use a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS. The main camera will be paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. For selfies, the phone will opt for a 16 MP camera.

Realme GT Neo 3 Confirmed Specifications

The company has confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 3 will be among the first batch of phones to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. Additionally, the Realme GT Neo 3 will be the first to incorporate the brand’s 150W UltraDart solution that was unveiled at MWC 2022.