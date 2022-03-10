English
    Realme GT Neo 3 design teased in official poster, launch set to take place later this month

    The Realme GT Neo 3 will feature 150W charging and a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST

    Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in China soon. The Realme GT Neo 3 has officially been confirmed through Weibo, with the teaser poster revealing the back panel of the device.

    While the Weibo page doesn’t give out details about the Realme GT Neo 3’s specifications or even an official launch date, the company has confirmed some details about the handset. We already know that the Realme GT Neo 3 will be among the first smartphones to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The teaser poster also reveals the phone in a black finish and a triple-camera setup on the back.

    Realme has also confirmed that the GT Neo 3 will also use the company’s proprietary UltraCharge Charging Architecture which supports charging between 100W to 200W. The company has previously confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 3 will offer 150W charging support.

    Realme GT Neo 3 Expected Specifications

    The tweets suggest that the Realme GT Neo 3 will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ 10-bit AMOLED panel. The screen will feature a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The phone will also pack a 4,500 mAh battery and Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0 skin.

    For optics, the Realme GT Neo 3 will use a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS. The main camera will be paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. For selfies, the phone will opt for a 16 MP camera.
    Tags: #MediaTek #Realme #smartphones
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 03:06 pm
