    Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition launching in India on July 7

    The Realme GT Neo 3 price in India starts from Rs 36,999 for the 8GB/128GB model, while the 150W UltraDart Charge model of the GT Neo 3 is priced at Rs 42,999.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 30, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST

    Realme is gearing up to launch a new version of its GT Neo 3 in India. The company recently confirmed the launch of the c in India.

    The Chinese smartphone maker is collaborating with Marvel Studios for the new limited-edition smartphone. Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth recently tweeted a teaser image of the limited edition Realme GT Neo 3 (150W). The handset will draw inspiration from Marvel Studios’ upcoming feature film Thor: Love and Thunder.

    While Realme hasn’t confirmed an official launch date, the Realme GT Neo 3 will likely arrive on July 7, the same date as Thor: Love and Thunder releases in India, which is July 7. Realme previously collaborated with Marvel Studios back in 2019 for the Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Edition.

    As of now, there is no word on the pricing of the new Thor: Love and Thunder in India. However, the specifications will be the same as the original Realme GT Neo 3 (Review), although there will be new visual elements to the phone’s design

    Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Specifications

    The Realme GT Neo 3 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also comes with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. To further improve gaming performance, the phone has a second custom chip dedicated to improving frame rates in games and an advanced cooling system. It runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.

    Realme’s GT Neo 3 smartphone also sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with HDR10+ and DC dimming support. The screen also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate up to 1000Hz. The device also features an in-display fingerprint reader. The handset also supports 150W UltraDart Charging and will have a 4,500 mAh battery capacity.

    On the back, the Realme GT Neo 3 camera module houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera sensor. The main camera comes with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. It has a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 32MP front camera.
    Tags: #Marvel Studios #MediaTek #Realme #smartphones
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 04:31 pm
