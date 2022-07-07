English
    Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition launched in India

    The Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition price in India is set at Rs 42,999 for the sole 12GB/256GB model

    Moneycontrol News
    July 07, 2022 / 02:59 PM IST

    The Realme GT Neo 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition has been unveiled in India. The handset is a result of a partnership between Realme and Marvel Studios, the makers of Thor: Love and Thunder.

    Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition Price

    The Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition price in India is set at Rs 42,999 for the sole 12GB/256GB model. The handset is only available in a Nitro Blue colour. The phone is available at a discount of Rs 3,000 through prepaid orders.

    The Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition will go on sale in India starting July 13 at 12 pm through Realme.com, Flipkart.com, and Realme mainline stores.

    What’s in the box?

    The Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition comes with a premium gift box that includes the Realme GT Neo 3 (150W), customized Thor: Love and Thunder-themed cards, wallpaper, stickers, medals, and sim card tray pin.

    Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder specifications

    The Realme GT Neo 3 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also comes with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. To improve gaming performance, the phone has a second custom chip dedicated to improving frame rates in games and an advanced cooling system. It runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.

    Realme’s GT Neo 3 smartphone also sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with HDR10+ and DC dimming support. The screen also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate up to 1000Hz. The device also features an in-display fingerprint reader. The handset also supports 150W UltraDart Charging and will have a 4,500 mAh battery capacity.

    On the back, the Realme GT Neo 3 camera module houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera sensor. The main camera comes with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. It has a hole-punch cutout at the top center for the 32MP front camera.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Marvel Studios #MediaTek #Realme #smartphones #Thor: Love and Thunder
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 02:59 pm
