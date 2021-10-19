Realme GT Neo 2T, Realme Q3s launched with triple cameras, 5G chips: All you need to know

Realme has officially dropped two new smartphones in China. The Realme GT Neo 2T and the Realme Q3s are mid-range smartphones with high refresh rate displays, sizeable batteries, fast-charging support, and triple camera setups.

Realme GT Neo 2T Price

The Realme GT Neo 2T is priced at CNY 1,899 (Roughly Rs 22,200) for the base 8GB/128GB model and CNY 2,099 (Roughly Rs 24,500) for double the storage. The GT Neo 2T is also available in a 12GB/256GB configuration for CNY 2,399 (Roughly Rs 28,100). The device is available in Jet Black and Glaze White.

Realme Q3s Price

The Realme Q3s features a starting price of CNY 1,499 (Roughly Rs 17,500) for the base 6GB/128GB variant. The device is also available in an 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configuration, which will set you back CNY 1,599 (Roughly Rs 18,700) and CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 23,400), respectively. The phone is offered in Night Sky Blue and Nebula.

Both devices will be available for pre-order on October 20 with the first sale kicking off on November 1. As of now, there is no information about availability outside China.

Realme GT Neo 2T Specs

The Realme GT Neo 2T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme GT Neo 2T packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

For optics, the Realme GT Neo 2T gets a triple-rear camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor. The other two camera sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a macro unit. For selfies, the phone opts for a 16 MP front camera. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

Realme Q3s Specs

The Realme Q3s is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device also sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 144Hz variable refresh rate. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

For optics, the Realme GT Neo 2T gets a triple-rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, a macro unit, and a portrait lens. For selfies, the phone opts for a 16 MP front camera. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.