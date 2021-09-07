Realme GT Neo 2 official press renders leaked ahead of Realme Pad launch event

Realme GT Neo 2 official press renders have leaked online. The upcoming Realme smartphone is confirmed to launch later in 2021. Realme has not yet revealed the Realme GT Neo 2 launch date yet.

The leaked renders of Realme GT Neo 2 by GizNext and tipster OnLeaks suggest that the phone will sport a triple-camera setup on the back. It has two large camera cutouts and a tiny third cutout, which could be for the depth sensor or macro camera. The device will come with a dual-LED flash setup as well.

At the front, the phone sports a hole-punch display surrounded by thin bezels. The left edge of the device has the volume buttons, whereas the right edge houses the power button. On the bottom, we have the USB Type-C port between the SIM tray and the speaker grille.

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications have also leaked. It is said to come with a 6.62-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate support. Under the hood, the phone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. It will come with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Realme will launch the GT Neo 2 with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.