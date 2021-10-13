MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Realme GT Neo 2 launching in India at 12:30 pm today: How to watch the livestream; What to Expect

The company is also launching the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick and Realme Brick Bluetooth Speaker alongside the GT Neo 2.

Carlsen Martin
October 13, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST

Realme is launching the GT Neo 2 in India later today. The Realme GT Neo 2 was previously unveiled in China and arrives with a flagship chipset, E4 AMOLED panel, a large battery, super-fast charging, dual speakers, and more.

The launch event for the Realme GT Neo 2 in India will kick off at 12:30 pm local time. The event will be livestreamed on the company’s official YouTube channel.

Apart from the launch of the Realme GT Neo 2 handset, the company will also reveal a new Google TV Stick and a portable Bluetooth speaker. The Realme GT Neo2 is expected to debut inside India’s sub-30K segment and will compete with the likes of the Mi 11X and iQOO 7.

Realme GT Neo 2

The Realme GT Neo 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, 7GB of which can be used as virtual RAM through Realme’s Dynamic RAM expansion. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charging.

Close

Related stories

Realme_GT_Neo (1)

The Realme GT Neo 2 runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. The Realme GT Neo 2 sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 600Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, the device gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. Lastly, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera on the front.

Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick

Realme_Google_TV

Realme’s latest TV stick is powered by Google TV and comes with built-in Google Assistant. The TV features 4K output at up to 60fps, HDR10+ support, and HDMI 2.1 support. The TV Stick comes with support for popular apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, YouTube Music, MX Player, Voot, and more.

Realme Brick Bluetooth Speaker

Realme_Speaker

The Realme Bluetooth speaker supports 20W Dynamic Bass Boost Driver for extra boost. The speaker has a 5,200 mAh battery that can deliver up to 14 hours of playback. The speaker is charged over a USB Type-C port.
Carlsen Martin
Tags: #Bluetooth Speakers #Google TV #Realme #smartphones
first published: Oct 13, 2021 09:59 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.