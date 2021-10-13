Realme GT Neo 2 launching in India at 12:30 pm today: How to watch the livestream; What to Expect

Realme is launching the GT Neo 2 in India later today. The Realme GT Neo 2 was previously unveiled in China and arrives with a flagship chipset, E4 AMOLED panel, a large battery, super-fast charging, dual speakers, and more.

The launch event for the Realme GT Neo 2 in India will kick off at 12:30 pm local time. The event will be livestreamed on the company’s official YouTube channel.

Apart from the launch of the Realme GT Neo 2 handset, the company will also reveal a new Google TV Stick and a portable Bluetooth speaker. The Realme GT Neo2 is expected to debut inside India’s sub-30K segment and will compete with the likes of the Mi 11X and iQOO 7.

Realme GT Neo 2

The Realme GT Neo 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, 7GB of which can be used as virtual RAM through Realme’s Dynamic RAM expansion. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charging.

The Realme GT Neo 2 runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. The Realme GT Neo 2 sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 600Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, the device gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. Lastly, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera on the front.

Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick

Realme’s latest TV stick is powered by Google TV and comes with built-in Google Assistant. The TV features 4K output at up to 60fps, HDR10+ support, and HDMI 2.1 support. The TV Stick comes with support for popular apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, YouTube Music, MX Player, Voot, and more.

Realme Brick Bluetooth Speaker

The Realme Bluetooth speaker supports 20W Dynamic Bass Boost Driver for extra boost. The speaker has a 5,200 mAh battery that can deliver up to 14 hours of playback. The speaker is charged over a USB Type-C port.