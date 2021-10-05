MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Realme GT Neo 2 launch in India confirmed; Realme UI 3.0 coming on October 13

The Realme GT Neo 2 will be the first to ship with Android 12 based on Realme UI 3.0.

Moneycontrol News
October 05, 2021 / 02:23 PM IST

The Realme GT Neo 2 is making its way to India soon. The Chinese smartphone maker officially teased the launch of the GT Neo 2 on its social media handles. Realme also set up a dedicated microsite for the upcoming GT series handset.

While Realme’s teasers do not confirm the official name of the device, there are clear hints that indicate that the handset in question will be the Neo GT 2, which was revealed in China last month.

The dedicated microsite has confirmed that the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC . Additionally, it will sport a 120Hz Samsung E4 AMOLED panel with a 600Hz continuous touch sampling rate, which is the highest in India.

The Realme GT Neo 2 is expected to debut in India’s sub-30K segment, where it will compete with similarly configured devices like the Mi 11X and iQOO 7. To check the full specifications of the Realme GT Neo 2, head on over to the link.

Apart from confirming the arrival of the GT Neo 2 in India, Realme also announced that the third iteration of its Android skin was arriving this month. Following the launch of Android 12, the company confirmed that Realme UI 3.0, which is based on Android 12, is coming to devices starting October 13.

Close

Related stories

Realme_UI (1)

Realme says that it will be among the first to bring Google’s latest OS update. The Realme GT 5G will be the first smartphone to receive the Realme UI 3.0 update, while the upcoming GT Neo 2 will ship with Android 12 out of the box. It is worth noting that this pertains to the Indian and European version of the Realme GT Neo 2.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Android #Realme #smartphones
first published: Oct 5, 2021 02:23 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.