Realme GT Neo 2 launch in India confirmed; Realme UI 3.0 coming on October 13

The Realme GT Neo 2 is making its way to India soon. The Chinese smartphone maker officially teased the launch of the GT Neo 2 on its social media handles. Realme also set up a dedicated microsite for the upcoming GT series handset.

While Realme’s teasers do not confirm the official name of the device, there are clear hints that indicate that the handset in question will be the Neo GT 2, which was revealed in China last month.

The dedicated microsite has confirmed that the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC . Additionally, it will sport a 120Hz Samsung E4 AMOLED panel with a 600Hz continuous touch sampling rate, which is the highest in India.



We have exciting news for all the awesome #realme Content Creators! #TheNEOLifestyle will be showcased to the whole world through 20 Creators.

Would you like to be one of them?

Head here: https://t.co/snc4yk2Ffipic.twitter.com/df7nutBSh9 — realme (@realmeIndia) October 5, 2021

The Realme GT Neo 2 is expected to debut in India’s sub-30K segment, where it will compete with similarly configured devices like the Mi 11X and iQOO 7. To check the full specifications of the Realme GT Neo 2, head on over to the link.

Apart from confirming the arrival of the GT Neo 2 in India, Realme also announced that the third iteration of its Android skin was arriving this month. Following the launch of Android 12, the company confirmed that Realme UI 3.0, which is based on Android 12, is coming to devices starting October 13.

Realme says that it will be among the first to bring Google’s latest OS update. The Realme GT 5G will be the first smartphone to receive the Realme UI 3.0 update, while the upcoming GT Neo 2 will ship with Android 12 out of the box. It is worth noting that this pertains to the Indian and European version of the Realme GT Neo 2.