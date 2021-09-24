Realme GT Neo 2 launch in India confirmed by Madhav Sheth; here're the details

The Realme GT Neo 2 is set to make its way to India soon. Realme’s latest GT series smartphone was only recently unveiled in China. The India launch for the Realme GT Neo 2 was teased by Realme India, Latin America, and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth.

While Madhav didn’t reveal an official launch date, we did a poll on Twitter asking fans when they would like to see the Realme GT Neo 2 arrive in India. While most users voted in favour of “Early October”, other options in the poll included “End of October, November, and December.”



Further to #realmeFans excitement, we've decided to bring #realmeGTNEO2 to India!

Guys, when do you want to experience #EverythingInNEO? — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) September 23, 2021

According to a report by 91mobiles, known tipster Yogesh Brar claims that the launch event for the Realme GT Neo 2 will take place sometime after Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, which will end on October 12. This suggests that the Realme GT Neo 2 India launch will take place during the second or third week of October. Brar also noted that the device will go on sale in the country in November.

Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone also features up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, 7GB of which can be used as virtual RAM through Realme’s Dynamic RAM expansion. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charging. The Realme GT Neo 2 runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

The Realme GT Neo 2 sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED panel with 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The screen features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 600Hz touch sampling rate. The display also supports HDR10+ and DC dimming.

For optics, Realme’s latest GT series phone comes with a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. Additionally, the hole-punch camera cut out on the front houses a 16 MP selfie camera.