Realme GT Neo 2 key specs confirmed ahead of September 22 launch: Everything you need to know

Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its GT series this week. The Realme GT Neo 2 is arriving in China on September 22. However, the smartphone maker has already revealed several specs of the phone ahead of the launch.

The launch event for the Realme GT Neo 2 is set to take place in China on September 22 at 02:00 pm local time or around 11:30 am IST. According to the company, the Realme GT Neo 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC as opposed to a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC on the Realme GT Neo.

The Realme GT Neo 2 will also sport an E4 AMOLED panel by Samsung that will deliver up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The display also delivers 15 percent reduced power consumption as compared to the original GT Neo. The screen will also feature a 120Hz refresh rate and a 600Hz touch sampling rate.

The display will be able to switch between 30Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz. The display will support DC dimming as well as 10,240 levels of brightness adjustment, and a 50,00,000:1 contrast ratio. The phone will get a 6.62-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. The Realme GT Neo 2 will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W Dart Charge fast charging support.

Realme has also confirmed that the GT Neo 2 will come with a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP sensor at the helm. The phone is also tipped to come with 8GB and 12GB RAM options. The phone will have 11 antennas placed around the chassis for better cellular connection. While there is no global release date for the Realme GT Neo 2, we expect it to make its international debut soon.