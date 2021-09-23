Realme GT Neo 2 arrives with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, Improved Cooling, 65W Charging

Realme recently took the lid off yet another phone in its GT series. The Realme GT Neo 2 arrives in China with a Snapdragon 800 series chipset, a large battery, a high-refresh-rate display with an even higher touch sampling rate, and a triple-camera setup.

Realme GT Neo 2 Price

The Realme GT Neo 2 is priced at CNY 2,499 (Roughly Rs 28,500) for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the phone is also available in an 8GB/256GB and a 12GB/256GB variant that will set you back CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 30,800) and CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 34,200), respectively.

The Realme GT Neo 2 is offered in Neo Green, Pale Blue, and Shadow Black colours. The phone will be available for purchase in China starting September 27. While Realme has not confirmed a global launch date, it has promised an international launch soon.

Realme GT Neo 2 Specs

The Realme GT Neo 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone also features up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, 7GB of which can be used as virtual RAM through Realme’s Dynamic RAM expansion. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charging.

The phone comes with an innovative cooling gel, an aerospace-grade graphene sheet, and a massive vapour chamber to help with cooling, resulting in up to 20 percent better overall performance than the Realme GT Neo.

The Realme GT Neo 2 sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED panel with 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The screen features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 600Hz touch sampling rate. The display also supports HDR10+ and DC dimming.

For optics, Realme’s latest GT series phone comes with a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. Additionally, the hole-punch camera cut out on the front houses a 16 MP selfie camera.

The Realme GT Neo 2 runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, NFC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, and more.