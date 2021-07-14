Realme GT Master Series launch date set for July 21, Master Edition full spec sheet leaked

After much rumour and speculation, Chinese phone maker Realme has officially announced it will be launching the Realme GT Master Series in China on July 21. The launch event will take place at 02:00 pm local time, although the company hasn’t unveiled a global timeline just yet.

The Realme GT Master Edition has long been rumoured, although the recent confirmation suggests multiple phones will be unveiled under the Realme GT branding. Reliable tipster Digital Chat Station claims that two new phones will be unveiled in the Realme GT Master lineup – Realme GT Master Edition and Realme GT Master Exploration Edition.

While we wait for Realme to provide more details about the specifications continue, a recent leak paints a pretty detailed picture of the Realme GT Master Edition.

Realme GT Master Edition Expected Specifications

The promising leak suggests this device will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC. This seems to be in line with previous rumours. The chipset will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Additionally, Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) will use 5GB of the phone’s storage as RAM. The phone will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

The Realme GT Master Edition will also sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The phone will feature a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit on the back, while the hole-punch cutout on the front will house a 32 MP selfie shooter. The phone is also rumoured to pack a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It will also feature NFC support.