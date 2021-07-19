Realme GT Master Explorer Edition to feature 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor, OIS, 19GB RAM

Realme is gearing up to launch two new phones in its flagship GT series in the coming days. The Realme GT Master Edition and GT Master Explorer Edition are arriving in China on July 21. And while the specs of the Realme GT Master Edition were recently detailed in a major leak, we now have more information about the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition’s camera.

The company confirmed that the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition will be equipped with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS. The sensor is same as found on the Oppo Find X3 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro (Review). The news suggests that the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition could be the flagship camera phone, previously confirmed by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth.

Source: Weibo

Additionally, Realme also confirmed that the Master Explorer Edition will come with 19GB of RAM, 7GB of which will be virtual RAM used from the storage. Realme VP Xu Qi Chase also shared a leak of the price of the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition. According to a listing by a Chinese e-retailer, the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition’s price in China will start from CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 34,700) for the 6GB/128GB model.

Realme also confirmed that the total number of reservations for the device crossed one million. The company previously announced that the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC. The handset will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. The phone will also pack a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.