Realme GT Master Edition to go on sale in India at 12 noon today: Check price, specs, availability

The Realme GT Master Edition is set to go on sale in India for the first time today at 12:00 pm (noon). The Realme GT Master Edition made its debut in India last week alongside the flagship Realme GT 5G (Review). The device will compete with the Motorola Edge 20, Poco F3 GT, and OnePlus Nord 2.

Realme GT Master Edition Price and Availability in India

The Realme GT Master Edition is priced at Rs 25,999 in India for the base 6GB/128GB model. However, the phone is also available in an 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configuration for Rs 27,999 and 29,999, respectively. The phone will go on sale through Flipkart, Realme.com, and other major Indian retailers.

It is worth noting that only the 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB models will be available for purchase today. The two models of the Realme GT Master Edition are available in Cosmos Blue and Luna White colours. The entry-level 6GB/128GB model will go on sale in India at a later date and is the only one that features the Voyager Grey colour option, which opts for a suitcase-like design and a vegan leather finish.

Realme GT Master Edition Specifications

The Realme GT Master Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. You also get Dynamic RAM Expansion support that allows you to use up to 5GB of the storage as virtual RAM. The phone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage and DC Dimming.

The screen also sports a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The GT Master Edition packs a 4300 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. The triple-camera setup is the same with a 64 MP primary shooter, 8 MP ultrawide lens, and 2 MP macro unit. Additionally, the selfie camera on the front has been bumped up to 32 MP.