Realme GT launch in India officially teased by Madhav Sheth, Master Edition could also join the ranks
The Realme GT is the only Snapdragon 888 powered smartphone in the company's arsenal.
July 27, 2021 / 04:29 PM IST
Realme recently announced two Master Edition smartphones in GT series in China. Now, the company has four new smartphones in its GT series, including the Realme GT, Realme GT Neo, Realme GT Master Edition, and Realme GT Explorer Master Edition.
Now, a recent tweet all-but confirms that the company will launch a GT series smartphone in India soon. The tweet comes from Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, who displays an image with all the four GT phones and asks Indian fans which one would they prefer to see in the country.
While Sheth wasn’t clear as to which of the four phones would be launching in India, a subsequent tweet by Realme India confirms that the phone in question will be the Realme GT. With Realme hosting a contest for consumers to win the device.
Lastly, the most recent by Madhav Sheth touted the success of the Realme GT in Europe and said that it was now “time for India”.
Considering the Realme GT was the only one of the four phones to launch outside China, it is highly like that it will be the only one to arrive in India. But we'll provide more details when the company confirms the official launch date.