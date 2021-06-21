Realme GT launch in India confirmed, CEO Madhav Sheth says it will come ahead of Diwali

Realme recently launched its first Snapdragon 888 powered smartphone globally. But despite the global launch of the Realme GT, the wait for Indian audiences continues. However, during the latest episode of the #AskMadhav online series, the CEO for Realme India and Europe confirmed that the Realme GT will arrive in India ahead of Diwali.

Diwali will take place on November 4 this year, which suggests that the Realme GT will arrive in India in September or October. Madhav also announced a ‘milky way’ colour variant of the Realme X7 Max (Review) on June 24.

Realme previously confirmed that it will also launch a camera-centric flagship sometime in the near-future. Realme is also expected to launch its first laptop (Realme Book) and tablet (Realme Pad) this fall. While the Realme GT hasn’t launched in India just yet, the global launch gives us a detailed look at the phone’s spec sheet.

Realme GT Specifications

The Realme GT 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options that aren’t expandable. The GT 5G also boasts a stainless-steel VC cooling system for better sustained performance. The handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charging support.

The phone runs on Android 11 with Realme UI on top. The Realme GT sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 4096 levels of Auto brightness. The panel sports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

In optics, the Realme GT gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64 MP Sony sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the GT opts for a 16 MP selfie camera housed in the hole-punch screen cutout. The Realme GT features a starting price of EUR 449 (Roughly Rs 39,850) in Europe.