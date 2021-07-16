Realme GT Explorer Master Edition launch confirmed; to feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC and a 120Hz AMOLED Display
The standard Realme GT Master Edition, on the other hand, is expected to pack a Snapdragon 778G SoC.
July 16, 2021 / 04:04 PM IST
Realme recently confirmed that it was launching its flagship Master Edition handset on July 21. The Chinese smartphone maker recently gave us a look at the unique design with a 3D vegan leather back panel of the Realme GT Master Edition. Now, a recent Geekbench listing reveals that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC will be utilized by the company.
The company recently uploaded a post on Weibo confirming that the chip will be used in the Realme GT series. We believe the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition will be the one to carry the Snapdragon 870 SoC as the standard Realme GT Master Edition is rumoured to use the Snapdragon 778G mobile platform.
Apart from the chipset and design, we also know that the Realme GT Master Edition will feature an FHD+ AMOLED display with 1100 nits of peak brightness. Additionally, the device will also sport a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. The phone will also use a curved screen with HDR10+ support.Also Read: Realme GT Master Series launch date set for July 21, Master Edition full spec sheet leaked
From the design reveal, it was confirmed that Realme GT Master Edition will feature a triple-camera setup with presumably a 64 MP primary sensor. The phone is also expected to pack a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The GT Explorer Master Edition is expected to feature a 50 MP triple-camera setup. You can expect to get more information about the Realme GT Master Series soon.