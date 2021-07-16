Realme GT Explorer Master Edition launch confirmed; to feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC and a 120Hz AMOLED Display

Realme recently confirmed that it was launching its flagship Master Edition handset on July 21. The Chinese smartphone maker recently gave us a look at the unique design with a 3D vegan leather back panel of the Realme GT Master Edition. Now, a recent Geekbench listing reveals that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC will be utilized by the company.

The company recently uploaded a post on Weibo confirming that the chip will be used in the Realme GT series. We believe the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition will be the one to carry the Snapdragon 870 SoC as the standard Realme GT Master Edition is rumoured to use the Snapdragon 778G mobile platform.

Apart from the chipset and design, we also know that the Realme GT Master Edition will feature an FHD+ AMOLED display with 1100 nits of peak brightness. Additionally, the device will also sport a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. The phone will also use a curved screen with HDR10+ support.



The upcoming #realmeGT Master Edition is designed by Naoto Fukasawa which will evoke your travel memories! He drew parallels from suitcase which symbolises joys of travelling, something we all miss these days. Hope that the design inspires youth to be bold, explore & #DareToLeap. pic.twitter.com/IElsFJOyFz

— Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) July 15, 2021

From the design reveal, it was confirmed that Realme GT Master Edition will feature a triple-camera setup with presumably a 64 MP primary sensor. The phone is also expected to pack a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The GT Explorer Master Edition is expected to feature a 50 MP triple-camera setup. You can expect to get more information about the Realme GT Master Series soon.