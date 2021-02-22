Realme GT back panel and triple-camera setup teased ahead of launch

Chinese OEM Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone series on March 4. However, little information was provided apart from the launch date, until now at least. Now, we have the first official look at the Realme GT.

The smartphone maker recently posted an image of the Realme GT’s back panel. The image confirms a new Blue colour option and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom. The image also reveals a 64 MP triple-camera setup on the back.

While the image doesn’t reveal the front of the phone, we expect the Realme GT to feature an OLED display with a fingerprint reader. The phone is also expected to have a high-refresh-rate panel, up to 120Hz. Aside from the headphone jack, you can also see a USB-C port and a speaker grille at the bottom.

Details about the Realme GT continue to remain scarce, but previous rumours paint a pretty detailed picture. The Realme GT 5G, codenamed Realme Race, is expected to feature a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The Realme GT could opt for Realme’s super-fast 125W UltraDart charging. The launch event for the Realme GT will take place on March 4 at 11:30 am (IST). Additionally, the Chinese launch event will also coincide with a global event for the Realme GT 5G. Realme’s teaser also revealed a new celebrity endorsement, Yang Mi, a prominent Chinese actress.