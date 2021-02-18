Realme GT 5G with Snapdragon 888 SoC launch confirmed for March 4

Realme is set to have a busy couple of weeks, with the Narzo 30 series set to debut next week. And now, the company has confirmed the launch of its flagship “Race” smartphone. The Chinese smartphone maker will launch the Realme GT 5G, which is likely the retail name for the Realme Race, on March 4, 2021.

In its release, Realme claimed that the upcoming GT phone will be based on the concept of GT sports cars. The new Realme GT is designed to further “enrich the high-end product line ups of Realme and meet the demand of young people in the Gen-Z for top-tier performance.”

Madhav Sheth, Vice-President, Realme, and CEO, Realme India and Europe said, “Realme GT is based on our ‘Dare to Leap’ spirit and is an indication of what Realme has in place for its users this year. Realme GT represents our philosophy of forefront of innovation, design, and product value, which is something that young people can resonate with.”

The Realme GT 5G will indeed be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Realme GT 5G will also run Android 11 with the Realme UI 2.0 skin on top.

A teaser image on Weibo, shared by Realme Chief Marketing Officer Xu Qi Chase, confirms that the launch event for the Realme GT will take place on March 4 at 11:30 am (IST). The Chinese launch event will also coincide with a global event for the Realme GT 5G.

Realme GT Expected Specs

The Realme GT is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone could also use a QHD+ AMOLED display with a high-refresh-rate, presumably 90Hz or 120Hz. The device is also expected to feature a 64 MP triple camera setup. The Realme GT could also be equipped with the super-fast 125W UltraDart charging.