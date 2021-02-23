Realme GT 5G specifications and design teased at MWC Shanghai ahead of official launch

Realme GT launch is scheduled for March 4. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed some key Realme GT 5G specifications at the MWC 2021 Shanghai. Realme has confirmed that the GT 5G will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It has also teased the design of the flagship smartphone.

Realme GT will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. The performance unit will also include Realme’s new stainless steel VC Cooling system. Realme claims that the new cooling system will help improve the device’s heat dissipation performance.

The device will also sport a Dual-tone Vegan Leather Design. Inspired by Race cars, the Realme GT 5G will use two different kinds of material in two different colours. The company has used a one-piece moulding process for the back cover and the inner frame, making the Vegan Leather fit more tightly with the black glossy "race track" finish.

The full Realme GT 5G specifications will be revealed on March 4 at the official launch.

The phone will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 64MP triple-camera setup, and 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Notably, it also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme GT could opt for Realme’s super-fast 125W UltraDart charging.

The Realme GT launch event will take place on March 4 at 11:30 am (IST).