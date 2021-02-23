English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Realme GT 5G specifications and design teased at MWC Shanghai ahead of official launch

The full Realme GT 5G specifications will be revealed on March 4 at the official launch.

Moneycontrol News
February 23, 2021 / 03:49 PM IST

Realme GT launch is scheduled for March 4. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed some key Realme GT 5G specifications at the MWC 2021 Shanghai. Realme has confirmed that the GT 5G will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It has also teased the design of the flagship smartphone.

Realme GT will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. The performance unit will also include Realme’s new stainless steel VC Cooling system. Realme claims that the new cooling system will help improve the device’s heat dissipation performance.

The device will also sport a Dual-tone Vegan Leather Design. Inspired by Race cars, the Realme GT 5G will use two different kinds of material in two different colours. The company has used a one-piece moulding process for the back cover and the inner frame, making the Vegan Leather fit more tightly with the black glossy "race track" finish.

The full Realme GT 5G specifications will be revealed on March 4 at the official launch.

The phone will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 64MP triple-camera setup, and 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Notably, it also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme GT could opt for Realme’s super-fast 125W UltraDart charging. 

Close

Related stories

The Realme GT launch event will take place on March 4 at 11:30 am (IST). 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Feb 23, 2021 03:49 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as cases spike; new travel rules for international arrivals

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as cases spike; new travel rules for international arrivals

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.