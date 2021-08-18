Realme GT 5G series, Realme Book Slim launch in India today at 12.30 pm: Check details here

Realme GT launch event in India is scheduled to kick off at 12.30 pm today. The company will launch the Realme GT Master Edition alongside the flagship Realme GT 5G in India. At the same event, Realme will also launch its first laptop, the Realme Book Slim.

Realme GT and Realme Book Slim launch event: Where to watch the live-stream

The Realme GT launch event is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm IST. The launch event will be live-streamed via the company’s official YouTube channel and other social media platforms. Users can also click on the video link below to watch the Realme GT series, Realme Book Slim launch event in India today at 12.30 pm.

Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition Specs

Both Realme premium phones have been launched in international markets. The Realme GT 5G features a Snapdragon 888 SoC, an FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging support. The Realme GT Master Edition features a Snapdragon 778G SoC, an FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, and a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Realme Book Slim

Realme has confirmed some key details of its first laptop. It will weigh 1.38kg and measure 14.9mm in terms of thickness. The laptop will also have two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, a full-size USB port, and an audio jack. Realme also confirmed that the notebook would feature an aluminum alloy body.

The Realme Book Slim will be powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i3 and Core i5 chip with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. The notebook is also set to get a minimum of 8GB RAM and SSD storage. It will also sport a Full HD (1080p) IPS panel. The Realme Book Slim will debut in India’s sub-50K segment.