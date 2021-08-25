Realme GT 5G sale in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart: Check price, discount offers, specs

Realme GT 5G price in India starts at Rs 37,999 in India. The flagship smartphone from Realme features a Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 64MP triple-camera setup. It goes on sale for the first time today in India via realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme GT 5G sale in India

The Realme GT 5G goes on sale at 12 pm in India today via Flipkart and Realme.com. The device is available for purchase in two storage options. The base 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 37,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 41,999.

The 8GB + 128GB RAM variant comes in Dashing Silver & Dashing Blue, whereas the 12GB + 256GB model arrives in a single Racing Yellow colour.

As part of the launch offers, customers can claim a Rs 3,000 discount with ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions. With the Flipkart upgrade program, buyers can pay 70 percent of the cost and purchase the 8GB+128GB variant at Rs 26,599 and 12GB+256GB variant at Rs 29,399.

Realme GT 5G specifications

The Realme GT 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and is the most affordable phone with the chip in the country. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, the phone can use up to 7GB of storage as virtual RAM.

The Realme GT 5G opts for a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64 MP Sony IMX682 sensor with f/1.8 aperture at the helm. The other two camera sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, the device carries a 16 MP selfie camera.

In terms of the display, the GT 5G gets a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The phone also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge support. It runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.