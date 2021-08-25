MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Realme GT 5G sale in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart: Check price, discount offers, specs

Realme GT 5G takes on the likes of the iQOO 7 Legend, Mi 11X Pro, OnePlus 9R and other smartphones under Rs 40,000 in India.

August 25, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST

Realme GT 5G price in India starts at Rs 37,999 in India. The flagship smartphone from Realme features a Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 64MP triple-camera setup. It goes on sale for the first time today in India via realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme GT 5G sale in India

The Realme GT 5G goes on sale at 12 pm in India today via Flipkart and Realme.com. The device is available for purchase in two storage options. The base 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 37,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 41,999.

The 8GB + 128GB RAM variant comes in Dashing Silver & Dashing Blue, whereas the 12GB + 256GB model arrives in a single Racing Yellow colour.

As part of the launch offers, customers can claim a Rs 3,000 discount with ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions. With the Flipkart upgrade program, buyers can pay 70 percent of the cost and purchase the 8GB+128GB variant at Rs 26,599 and 12GB+256GB variant at Rs 29,399.

Close

Related stories

Also check: Realme GT 5G review

Realme GT 5G specifications

The Realme GT 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and is the most affordable phone with the chip in the country. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, the phone can use up to 7GB of storage as virtual RAM. 

The Realme GT 5G opts for a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64 MP Sony IMX682 sensor with f/1.8 aperture at the helm. The other two camera sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, the device carries a 16 MP selfie camera. 

In terms of the display, the GT 5G gets a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The phone also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge support. It runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.
Tags: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Aug 25, 2021 10:07 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.