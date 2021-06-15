MARKET NEWS

Realme GT 5G launching today: How to watch the livestream and what to expect

The company will also be entering new product categories, introducing the Realme Book and Realme Pad alongside the Realme GT 5G.

Moneycontrol News
June 15, 2021 / 03:29 PM IST

Realme is scheduled to unveil its first Snapdragon 888 SoC smartphone globally later today. However, the flagship Realme GT isn’t the only Realme device being announced today. The company will also be entering new product categories, introducing the Realme Book and Realme Pad alongside the Realme GT 5G.

The Realme GT 5G launch event will take place at 05:30 pm (IST). The event will be live-streamed on the company’s social handles and official YouTube account.

Realme GT Expected Specifications

The Realme GT will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will get a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. You also get a 16 MP selfie shooter on the front. The Realme GT will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Realme Book and Realme Pad

Realme is also adding a laptop and tablet during today’s event. There are very few details about the Realme Book that have been released, although its design was leaked in a recent report. Additionally, the Realme Pad will debut as the first tablet by the brand. The two new additions to Realme’s product portfolio could arrive as part of the company’s Dizo tech life sub-brand.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #laptops #Realme #smartphones #Tablets
first published: Jun 15, 2021 03:29 pm

