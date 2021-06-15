Realme GT 5G launching today: How to watch the livestream and what to expect

Realme is scheduled to unveil its first Snapdragon 888 SoC smartphone globally later today. However, the flagship Realme GT isn’t the only Realme device being announced today. The company will also be entering new product categories, introducing the Realme Book and Realme Pad alongside the Realme GT 5G.

The Realme GT 5G launch event will take place at 05:30 pm (IST). The event will be live-streamed on the company’s social handles and official YouTube account.

Realme GT Expected Specifications

The Realme GT will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will get a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. You also get a 16 MP selfie shooter on the front. The Realme GT will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Realme Book and Realme Pad