Realme GT 3 with 240W charging support to be launched at MWC 2023 on February 28

Feb 16, 2023 / 06:48 PM IST

The design of the Realme GT 3’s back panel and its 240W charging support are similar to the Realme GT Neo 5, which was unveiled in China last week

Realme will launch its next-generation smartphone the Realme GT 3, with 240W charging support, on February 28 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, the Chinese phonemaker said.

The Realme GT 3 would be launched at 8.30 pm (IST), the company tweeted. The date for the India launch is expected to be announced shortly after the global debut.

The tweet confirms the design of the Realme GT 3’s back panel and its 240W charging support, both of which are similar to that of the Realme GT Neo 5 that was unveiled in China last week. It also suggests that their specifications would be the same.

Realme GT 3 expected Price