Realme GT 3 with 240W charging support to be launched at MWC 2023 on February 28

Realme will launch its next-generation smartphone the Realme GT 3, with 240W charging support, on February 28 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, the Chinese phonemaker said.

The Realme GT 3 would be launched at 8.30 pm (IST), the company tweeted. The date for the India launch is expected to be announced shortly after the global debut.

The tweet confirms the design of the Realme GT 3’s back panel and its 240W charging support, both of which are similar to that of the Realme GT Neo 5 that was unveiled in China last week. It also suggests that their specifications would be the same.

Realme GT 3 expected Price

The Realme GT Neo 5 featured a starting price of CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs 39,000) for the base model with 240W charging. Realme GT 3 price in India could be in the sub-50K segment. Since their specifications would be similar, here are the full specs of the Realme GT Neo 5

'Indian VR gaming market will leap with free roam VR experience': Zero Latency's Parinitaa Rajgarhia... Realme GT Neo 5 specifications The Realme GT Neo 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The phone also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The GT Neo 5 packs a 4,600 mAh battery and comes with 240W fast charging support. The Realme GT Neo 5 with 150W charging packs a larger 5,000 mAh battery. The handset sports a 6.74-inch 1.5K LED display with a pixel density of 450 ppi. The panel boasts a refresh rate of 144Hz, which Realme claims that the screen sports a “7-speed intelligent adaptive refresh rate”. The display boasts a 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming and 1,400 nits of peak brightness. The screen supports 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage and HDR10+. For optics, the Realme GT Neo 5 has a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS at the helm. The Neo 5 also features an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP macro shooter. On the front, the Realme GT Neo 5 opts for a 16 MP selfie camera sensor by Samsung. The handset runs on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top. Realme has also updated the design of its latest GT series smartphone, adding an RGB LED rectangle on the back of the GT Neo 5. The RGB LED light is fully customizable for different apps and can even provide low-battery notifications. The Realme GT Neo 5 also features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, and more.

