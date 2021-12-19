MARKET NEWS

English
Realme GT 2 Series launching tomorrow: What to expect, how to watch the livestream

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be the company’s most expensive smartphone to date. It will likely fetch a price tag of around EUR 799 or approximately Rs 60,000.

Moneycontrol News
December 19, 2021 / 04:57 PM IST
The Realme GT 2 Pro camera module’s horizontal bar houses a triple-camera setup with two LED flash cutouts. It is said to have two 50MP camera sensors, which are likely the main and ultrawide camera sensors.

The Realme GT 2 Pro camera module’s horizontal bar houses a triple-camera setup with two LED flash cutouts. It is said to have two 50MP camera sensors, which are likely the main and ultrawide camera sensors.

The Realme GT 2 series is arriving in China tomorrow, December 20. The line-up is expected to feature the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro, the latter of which will be the world’s second smartphone to use Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

The Realme GT 2 series launch event is taking place in China at around 12:30 pm (IST). You can tune in to the livestream on the company’s official Weibo page.

While we’ve become accustomed to Realme revealing snippets of its devices’ specs, the company has kept most details about the upcoming Realme GT 2 series under wraps. However, we do know that the Realme GT 2 Pro will be the company’s most expensive smartphone to date. It will likely fetch a price tag of around EUR 799 or approximately Rs 60,000.

It is worth noting that Realme is yet to announce a sale date for the Realme GT 2 series or a date for the global launch event. Realme GT 2 series is expected to launch in India soon, likely in the first quarter of 2022.

Realme GT 2 Pro Expected Specs 

For now, we know that the Realme GT 2 Pro will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip at the helm. The phone is also slated to have an ultrawide camera with a 150-degree field of view. Other rumours suggest it will be the first Realme device to use a Quad HD+ with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme GT 2 Pro is also expected to feature 125W UltraDart charging technology. It will run Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

Also Read: Realme GT 2 Pro design, price and specifications leaked on day of launch confirmation

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Dec 19, 2021 04:57 pm

