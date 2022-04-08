Realme GT 2, Realme GT Neo 3 India launch officially teased to take place soon

The Realme GT 2 Pro was recently unveiled in India alongside the Realme 9 4G, Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Book Prime, and Realme Smart TV Stick. However, Realme also made another announcement at the Realme GT 2 Pro launch event.



Something Neo to look forward to! pic.twitter.com/wkJh0QBagx

— Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 7, 2022

Realme VP Madhav Sheth announced that the vanilla Realme GT 2 will be launched in India during the company’s fourth anniversary, which will be celebrated on May 4. Following the event, Sheth took to Twitter to confirm that the Realme GT Neo 3 would also be coming to India soon.

The Realme GT 2 was unveiled alongside its ‘Pro’ counterpart during the global launch, while the Realme GT Neo 3 recently dropped in China as the first phone in the company’s line-up to offer 150W fast-charging support.

Realme GT 2 Specifications

Realme GT 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It boots Android 12 out of the box with the Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. The smartphone opts for a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

When it comes to the rear cameras, it retains the 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS from its Pro counterpart. Accompanying the main sensor is an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the Realme GT 2 gets a 16 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and more.

Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3 features a glass back and comes in three colours. The phone draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The GT Neo 3 sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support.

On the back, the Realme GT Neo 3 camera module houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera sensor. The main camera comes with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. It has a hole-punch cut-out at the top centre for the 32MP front camera.

The phone packs a 4500 mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. It weighs 188 grams and is 8.2mm thick. There is also a 5000 mAh battery variant with 80W fast charging support. The phone has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support and runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.





