Realme GT 2 Pro will arrive with three industry-first technologies

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be the first Realme smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

Moneycontrol News
December 20, 2021 / 04:30 PM IST

Realme recently concluded its GT 2 Pro event earlier today, although the brand only revealed a few details about its upcoming flagship. It is safe to say that this wasn’t so much of a launch event, as previously reported, rather than releasing a few snippets of things to come.

At the event, Realme confirmed that the GT 2 Pro will feature an ultrawide camera with a 150-degree field of view. The visual range of the ultrawide shooter on the Realme GT 2 Pro is around 20 percent larger than the current widest (128-degree) ultrawide lens. With the GT 2 Pro, Realme has developed the first smartphone fisheye mode based on the 150-degree ultrawide angle lens.

Realme also announced a new industry-first material technology for the GT 2 Pro. Realme GT 2 Pro features a minimalist, sustainability-focused design inspired by paper. Created by renowned Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa, this "Paper Tech Master Design" makes Realme GT 2 Pro the world’s first smartphone to be designed with bio-based materials.

Realme

The back cover on the Rrealme GT 2 Pro uses a bio-polymer material that serves as an eco-friendly alternative to fossil raw materials that contribute to global warming. The SABIC bio-based material has passed through various regulatory environmental standards including ISCC International Sustainability and Carbon Certification, REACH, RoHS, and EPEAT.

Close

The Realme GT 2 Pro also features a new box design that reduces the overall plastic ratio from 21.7 percent (from the previous generation) to 0.3 percent with the current model.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is also equipped with an Antenna Array Matrix System consisting of the world's first ultra-wide-band antenna switching technology (HyperSmart), a Wi-Fi Enhancer, and 360-degree near-field communication (NFC) technology.

Realme_GT_2

Realme's HyperSmart antenna switching technology is designed with 12 wrap-around antennas that cover all sides of the phone and support mainstream bands in almost all directions, all with the same signal strength. This allows GT 2 Pro to intelligently evaluate the signal strength of all antennas and automatically select the one with the best signal.

The Realme GT 2 Pro also integrates the top two cellular antennas with an NFC signal transceiver function, increasing the sensing area by 500-percent and the sensing distance by 20-percent. The company has not provided an official launch date for the Realme GT 2 series but did mention it would be “coming soon”.

Realme GT 2 Pro Expected Specs

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. While other details of the device are unknown, it is expected to be the first Realme phone to use a QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could also come with 125W fast-charging support. It is also set to be the most expensive smartphone in Realme's lineup.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Dec 20, 2021 04:30 pm

