Realme GT 2 Pro may arrive in India alongside Realme GT 2

The Realme GT 2 Pro camera module’s horizontal bar houses a triple-camera setup with two LED flash cutouts. It is said to have two 50MP camera sensors, which are likely the main and ultrawide camera sensors.

Realme will unveil its new flagship smartphone, Realme GT 2 Pro, in China on December 20, which the phone-maker claims will be its first-ever top-of-the-line premium device .

According to a report by 91mobiles, the Realme GT 2 Pro will arrive in India alongside a non-Pro model. The report said a vanilla Realme GT 2, which may be launched in Indian in the first quarter 0f 2022, was spotted on Realme’s Indian website.

An image with the report showed Realme GT 2 moniker on the company’s website in India. If correct, then it is safe to assume that the Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro could be launching in India soon. As of now, there is no information about the Realme GT 2’s specifications but the specs of the Pro model have been leaked.

Realme GT 2 Pro expected specifications

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be the first smartphone by the company to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The phone will also be the first Realme device to use a WQHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is also expected to feature a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 50 MP ultrawide lens that the company claims will have a 150-degree FoV, and an 8 MP telephoto shooter.