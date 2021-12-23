MARKET NEWS

Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition specifications leaked ahead of January 4 launch event

As per reports, Realme GT 2 Pro price in India will be above Rs 60,000 at launch. The device is expected to launch in India in Q1 of 2022.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2021 / 11:56 AM IST
The company has officially unveiled the Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition design images, which has a white rear panel made up of a bio-polymer material that serves as an eco-friendly alternative to fossil raw materials that contribute to global warming.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications have leaked online. The smartphone is set to launch on January 4 in China. According to a new leak, Realme GT 2 Pro will have three variants - standard, Master Edition, and the third one focused on offering a better camera performance.

Tipster OnLeaks claims that the leaked Realme GT 2 Pro design renders, which has a Nexus 6P-like camera module, is among the three variants. The company has officially unveiled the Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition design images, which has a white rear panel made up of a bio-polymer material that serves as an eco-friendly alternative to fossil raw materials that contribute to global warming. 

The company is yet to take the wraps off the spec sheet officially. However, a TENAA listing has confirmed the Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition specifications ahead of the launch. 

Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition specifications 

As per the TENAA listings, the Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 3216*1440 pixels. The phone will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and come with 8GB/ 12GB RAM along with 128GB/ 256GB/512GB internal storage.

The Master Edition model has a 5000 mAh battery under the hood with support for 65W fast charging. It comes with a triple-camera setup on the back with two 50MP sensors for wide and ultrawide shooting. There is also a 2MP sensor, which is likely a macro camera. For selfies, the device has a 32MP front camera.

The device weighs 199 grams and is 8.2mm thick. It comes in four colours - Light Green, Ice Crystal Blue, Cast Iron Black, Paper White. The device has an in-display fingerprint scanner along with AI face unlock. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack.

As per reports, Realme GT 2 Pro price in India will be above Rs 60,000 at launch. The device is expected to launch in India in Q1 of 2022.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Dec 23, 2021 11:56 am

