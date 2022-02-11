Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India confirmed by VP Madhav Sheth

Realme has officially confirmed the launch of its flagship smartphone in India. The Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India has officially been teased by Realme VP Madhav Sheth. The Realme GT 2 Pro is the company’s only smartphone to use the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.



The Galaxy is full of stars & we always look out for the brightest one. Shining bright as ever, our realme GT 2 Pro will feature the best flat display among all Android phones soon.

Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/dGDHQO4N6O — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) February 10, 2022

While Sheth has provided an official launch date for the Realme GT 2 Pro in India, he has said that it will be coming soon. In his tweet, Sheth said that the “Realme GT 2 Pro will feature the best flat display among all Android phones soon.”

As of now, there is no official launch date for the Realme GT 2 Pro in India, but we should get more information during the launch of the Realme 9 Pro series. The Realme GT 2 Pro will arrive in India as the most expensive smartphone in the company’s line-up. Since the Realme GT 2 Pro has already been unveiled in China, its specifications are already available.

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

Realme GT 2 Pro is the company’s first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The chip is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. To keep the phone running cool, Realme has added a new Diamond Ice Core Cooling System Plus with a total of nine layers of heat dissipation structure.

The Realme GT 2 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 65W Smart Flash charging support. It runs Android 12 with the Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. It is also equipped with an under-screen optical fingerprint reader with heart rate detection.

Realme GT 2 Pro is also the first by the company to feature a 2K AMOLED display. The phone features a 6.7-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display. The screen features a dynamic refresh rate that can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz. The panel also features a touch sampling rate of up to 1000Hz. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and boasts a peak brightness of 1400 nits. The panel also has a DisplayMate A+ and HDR10+ certification.

For optics, it features a primary 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS and a 50 MP ultrawide shooter with a 150-degree Field of View. The third sensor on the back of the device is a 40x microscope lens, which replaces the traditional macro lens. On the front, the hole-punch cut-out houses a 32 MP Sony IMX615 selfie shooter.