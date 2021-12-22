Realme GT 2 Pro launch date confirmed; set to debut in China on Jan 4

Realme GT 2 series launch will take place nearly a week after the Xiaomi 12 series debuts in China.

Realme GT 2 series launch date has been announced. The company will bring its new flagship smartphones in China on January 4. At the Realme GT 2 launch event, the company will also unveil the Realme GT 2 Pro. There is currently no word on the India launch date at the moment. However, we can expect the Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India to take place in Q1 of 2022.

Realme recently confirmed some of the key Realme GT 2 Pro features. The flagship smartphone will feature an ultrawide camera with a 150-degree field of view. The visual range of the ultrawide shooter on the Realme GT 2 Pro is around 20 percent larger than the current widest (128-degree) ultrawide lens. With the GT 2 Pro, Realme has developed the first smartphone fisheye mode based on the 150-degree ultrawide angle lens.

The device will also use a new industry-first material technology, which is a minimalist, sustainability-focused design inspired by paper. The back cover on the Rrealme GT 2 Pro uses a bio-polymer material that serves as an eco-friendly alternative to fossil raw materials that contribute to global warming.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is also equipped with an Antenna Array Matrix System consisting of the world's first ultra-wide-band antenna switching technology (HyperSmart), a Wi-Fi Enhancer, and 360-degree near-field communication (NFC) technology.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications

Realme GT 2 Pro is confirmed to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It is likely to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

Leaked design renders of the Realme GT 2 Pro suggest that the camera module design is fairly identical to the Nexus 6P. The Realme GT 2 Pro camera setup will include two 50MP camera sensors for wide and ultrawide shots, along with an 8MP telephoto camera. There is also a GR lens, which theoretically should offer improved performance with backlit shots and reduce ghosting.

At the front, the phone is rumoured to feature a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For selfies, the GT 2 Pro will house a 32MP front camera. It will run Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box. It is also rumoured to pack a 5000 mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. As per reports, Realme GT 2 Pro price in India will be above Rs 60,000 at launch. This will make it the company’s most expensive smartphone in the country.