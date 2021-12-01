Realme GT 2 Pro launch confirmed in December with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

The Realme GT 2 Pro camera module’s horizontal bar houses a triple-camera setup with two LED flash cutouts. It is said to have two 50MP camera sensors, which are likely the main and ultrawide camera sensors.

Realme GT 2 Pro launch has been confirmed. The company will launch its most premium flagship smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip in December. It did not confirm the Realme GT 2 Pro launch date while announcing the timeline.

The design renders of the Realme GT 2 Pro have leaked in the past. Its camera module design is fairly identical to the Nexus 6P. The Realme GT 2 Pro camera setup will include two 50MP camera sensors for wide and ultrawide shots, along with an 8MP telephoto camera. There is also a GR lens, which theoretically should offer improved performance with backlit shots and reduce ghosting.

The device sports a flat frame with a ceramic rear panel. It is rumoured to feature a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. For selfies, the GT 2 Pro will house a 32MP front camera. It will run Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box. It is also rumoured to pack a 5000 mAh battery with 125W fast charging support.

Realme GT 2 Pro price is said to start at around $799 (approx Rs 60,000) for the base model. If true, it will be Realme’s most expensive phone to date. The company currently sells the Realme GT 5G as its flagship smartphone in India, which is priced at Rs 37,999.

